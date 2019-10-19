Name: John DiBernardo
Age: 68
Hometown: Lifelong Keene resident, except for a two-year stint in the U.S. Marines
Family: Wife, Patsy DiBernardo; sons John DiBernardo Jr. of Marlborough and Breandan DiBernardo of Keene; daughter Barbara Bass of Keene
Education: Bachelor of Science in management from Keene State College
Occupation: Host, The John DiBernardo Show, WKBK AM/FM, Keene; former assistant general manager at Keene Gas; former counselor at Phoenix House; former instructor at the Impaired Driver Intervention Program; former Meals on Wheels and Friendly Bus driver for Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services
Question: You have a reputation for being quite frugal. Is that true?
Answer: “Yes, I’ll quote my mother: ‘Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.’ I’ve never bought paper towels in my life — I use rags. I’ve never bought bottled water.”
Question: If you could go back in history, what era would you choose?
Answer: “If I could go back to a time, it would be the latter half of the 1800s, after the Civil War, either here in the Monadnock Region or anywhere nationwide. It was a time of tremendous growth. Imagine, we went from outhouses to city sewers, from night watchmen to municipal police departments. There was an amazing number of buildings erected, and an explosion of wealth. It was the great burst of the Industrial Revolution.”