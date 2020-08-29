Age: 64
Hometown: Born in Stoneham, Mass.; raised in Wilmington, Mass.; Keene resident since 1994.
Family: Wife Teri Boudreau; stepson Shane Pitney of Seattle, Wash.; son Maverick Boudreau of Keene; daughters Jon-Claire Boudreau and Aislinn Boudreau and stepdaughter Brooke Hall, all of Surry.
Education: Wellington High School in Massachusetts; three years in Northeastern University’s criminal justice program; police academies in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Question: You’ve been through a lot in your life, seen a lot of things as both a policeman and in the Army. What advice do you have for others?
Answer: “Be good to others, treat everyone as you wish to be treated. The trick is trying to stay happy when everything is against you. Don’t stay down, get back up.”