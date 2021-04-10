Age: 47
Hometown: Hinsdale; now lives in Keene part-time
Family: Wife, Anne-Francoise Lompo, a teacher; daughter, Fiona, 17; and son, Henry, 14
Occupation: Acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs
Education: Bachelor of Arts in French language and literature, Dartmouth College; master’s in development economics and international development, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Medford, Mass.
Question: How has growing up largely overseas made an impact on your children?
Answer: “I’ve often wondered about that. I think the jury is still out. I’m not sure exactly how they’re going to end up different from my wife and me. But certainly they have had a different upbringing, even though we faithfully went back [to the Hinsdale area] to give birth and every summer and other vacation that we’ve had a chance. For a long time ... we kept their doctors’ appointments and dentists’ appointments right there in Brattleboro or Keene ... They definitely would consider New Hampshire to be home right now, even though they’ve spent all their lives up until now living overseas. I don’t think they regret it. It gives them, certainly, a different perspective on life. They feel a lot more comfortable just traveling around and talking to different people, striking up conversations, and I really like that.”