Hometown: Seoul, South Korea; moved to Illinois to study at Northwestern University, then to California to study at the University of Southern California; moved to New York for a teaching position, then to New Hampshire as a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College in Hanover before settling in the Monadnock Region in 2004, where she lives in Keene
Occupation: Film studies professor and film department chair at Keene State College
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea; master’s degrees in critical film studies from Northwestern University and the University of Southern California; doctorate degree in critical studies in cinema at USC
Pets: Two cats — Vivien Leigh, named after the British actor, and Kiki, named after the main character of Japanese animated film “Kiki’s Delivery Service”
Hobbies: Cooking, collecting bone china
Question: Have you crossed paths with anyone famous in the film industry?
Answer: “Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who directed ‘Squid Game.’ ” (Dong-Hyuk, who created the fictional South Korean survival drama that launched on Netflix in 2021, studied at the University of Southern California at the same time as Ahn.)
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.