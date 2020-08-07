Name: Jeremy Lory

Age: 71

Hometown: Grew up in Freeport, N.Y.; Keene resident since 1978

Education: M.A. in educational psychology, Clark University in Worcester, Mass.; B.A. in international relations, Clark University

Family: Wife, Nancy Lory, a retired professor of special education at Keene State College; daughter, Marissa Densmore, 37, a hospital administrator at Boston Children's Hospital; son, Jake Lory, 34, works for a financial technology service provider in Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Volunteers as a court appointed special advocate for CASA of NH; retired from his job as a psychologist at South Meadow School in Peterborough in 2013; former positions include special education director for the ConVal Regional School District

Question: What is your favorite part of working with children?

Answer: "It's having fun with kids and not looking at them too clinically — just goofing around with them. When I was younger ... I'd play [basketball] with them. I was a regular at the Keene YMCA's early morning basketball group and did that for years."

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.