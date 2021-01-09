Age: 70
Hometown: Born in Oak Park, Ill.; raised in Stamford, Conn.; Swanzey resident since 1981
Family: Husband, Mike Thieme; daughters Emily Kerylow of Swanzey and Molly Compton of Texas
Occupation: Artist and owner of Pipe Dream Studio in Swanzey (www.jmthiemefinearts.com); former art teacher at Keene High School
Education: Bachelor of Science in art education, Southern Connecticut State University
Affiliations: Board member of the Monadnock Conservancy, member of Arts Alive!, NHPleinAir Artists, Monadnock Area Artists Association, National Art League in New York City, New England Watercolor Society, Academic Artists Association and Vermont Watercolor Society. Winner of the Thomas Moran Memorial Award for outstanding work in watercolor at the 36th annual Painting and Sculpture Juried Exhibition in 2014 at the Salmagundi Club in New York City, one of the oldest and most prestigious art organizations in the United States.
Question: You’re an equestrian. Where did you learn to ride horses?
Answer: “By trial and error.”
Question: Who are your favorite artists?
Answer: “The Impressionists.”