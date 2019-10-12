Name: Jean Girard
Age: 73 on Sunday
Hometown: Claremont; has lived in Keene for seven years and in the Monadnock Region since 1964
Family: Three adult sons, David, Michael and Anthony; grandchildren Nash, 13, and Juniper, 8
Education: Undergraduate and graduate degrees from Keene State College
Occupation: Certified lifeguard at the Keene Family YMCA; retired family and consumer sciences teacher; licensed real estate broker specializing in property management
Hobbies: Gardening, quilting, reading and traveling
Community involvement: Volunteer through St. Bernard’s Church in Keene
Question: What is your best tip for aspiring lifeguards or first-time swimmers?
Answer: “Talk to lifeguards about their training and responsibilities. The Y is a good place to find these people. Your skill level can always be improved if you work hard enough. Don’t be afraid to try something new and/or difficult. Share your experiences with family, friends and whoever is in the aquatic center. Don’t let age be a factor in preventing you from new and rewarding opportunities. Find someone like Menachi [Pillai, the Y’s aquatics director] to cheer you on!”