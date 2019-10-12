Name: Jean Girard

Age: 73 on Sunday

Hometown: Claremont; has lived in Keene for seven years and in the Monadnock Region since 1964

Family: Three adult sons, David, Michael and Anthony; grandchildren Nash, 13, and Juniper, 8

Education: Undergraduate and graduate degrees from Keene State College

Occupation: Certified lifeguard at the Keene Family YMCA; retired family and consumer sciences teacher; licensed real estate broker specializing in property management

Hobbies: Gardening, quilting, reading and traveling

Community involvement: Volunteer through St. Bernard’s Church in Keene

Question: What is your best tip for aspiring lifeguards or first-time swimmers?

Answer: “Talk to lifeguards about their training and responsibilities. The Y is a good place to find these people. Your skill level can always be improved if you work hard enough. Don’t be afraid to try something new and/or difficult. Share your experiences with family, friends and whoever is in the aquatic center. Don’t let age be a factor in preventing you from new and rewarding opportunities. Find someone like Menachi [Pillai, the Y’s aquatics director] to cheer you on!”

Meg McIntyre can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or mmcintyre@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MMcIntyreKS.