Name: James “Jed” Butterfield

Age: 59

Hometown: New Berlin, N.Y.; Richmond resident since 1994

Family: Wife, Kate, a music teacher at Keene Middle School; daughters Kristen Butterfield-Ferrell, Rachael Hancock and Meghan Butterfield

Occupation: Retired science teacher at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey

Education: Bachelor of Science in biology and comprehensive science education from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio; Master of Education Administration from Ohio State University

Hobbies: Fishing, hiking, woodworking and gardening

Question: What advice do you have for future educators?

Answer: “I think you’ve got to be able to connect with the kids. It’s all about the relationship. I think it’s about relationship, and it’s about relevance. You have to be able to convince the kids that what they are learning is relevant. It’s important. It has some meaning. And then finally, I think that teachers have to provide rigor. They have to grow, they have to stretch. That’s uncomfortable ... but without the rigors, they are not going to maximize their potential.”

