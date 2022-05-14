Age: 71

Hometown: Born to Polish parents in a displaced-persons camp in Germany after World War II; grew up in South Boston and Melrose, Mass.; moved around frequently during her 26 years in the military, but has called Jaffrey home since 1999

Family: Brother George Kwiecien and his wife, Sandy, of Exeter, and their four children

Occupation: Served in the Army from 1972 to 1998; then became an interfaith minister and hospice chaplain and worked for Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services for about 10 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in German from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1972; master’s degree in religious studies from Hartford Seminary in Hartford, Conn., in 2005

Languages: Polish, Russian and English; can also understand Ukrainian reasonably well

Recent service initiative: Traveled to Poland to connect with Ukrainian refugees and Poles who are mobilizing to help them. Her next scheduled trip to Poland is in June.

Question: I can see how your military experience — which involved language learning and peacekeeping training — could be helpful while aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Did your experience as a minister help as well?

Answer: ”I would like to think that, through my studies and my practice and my work, I have grown to the point where I’ve learned to go with the flow, and not push things and not try to be in control. So to that extent, I would say very much so.”

