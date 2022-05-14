We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Hometown: Born to Polish parents in a displaced-persons camp in Germany after World War II; grew up in South Boston and Melrose, Mass.; moved around frequently during her 26 years in the military, but has called Jaffrey home since 1999
Family: Brother George Kwiecien and his wife, Sandy, of Exeter, and their four children
Occupation: Served in the Army from 1972 to 1998; then became an interfaith minister and hospice chaplain and worked for Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services for about 10 years
Education: Bachelor’s degree in German from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1972; master’s degree in religious studies from Hartford Seminary in Hartford, Conn., in 2005
Languages: Polish, Russian and English; can also understand Ukrainian reasonably well
Recent service initiative: Traveled to Poland to connect with Ukrainian refugees and Poles who are mobilizing to help them. Her next scheduled trip to Poland is in June.
Question: I can see how your military experience — which involved language learning and peacekeeping training — could be helpful while aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Did your experience as a minister help as well?
Answer:”I would like to think that, through my studies and my practice and my work, I have grown to the point where I’ve learned to go with the flow, and not push things and not try to be in control. So to that extent, I would say very much so.”