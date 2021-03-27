Age: 35
Hometown: Born in Washington, D.C., and moved around the U.S. growing up due to her father’s Army career; Peterborough resident since 2018
Family: Wife, Jeanette McKillop, an associate athletic director and adjunct instructor at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, and 15-month-old son Mason; parents Tom and Holly McKillop of Peterborough; brother Tom McKillop of Nashua
Occupation: Principal of ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in psychology from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.; a Master of Arts in teaching and an intermediate administrator certification, also from Sacred Heart; and a Master of Science in school health from Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven
Question: What was it like growing up with a parent in the military, and having to move around so often?
Answer: “Luckily, I was an outgoing child. So, at the time, I’m not sure I fully understood everything that was happening, but I thought it was great that I get to keep meeting new friends at every school I went to. At times it was hard, because you make friends and then you had to get up and leave. ... Luckily, I think I transitioned well.”
Question: What is the most exciting part about your job as principal of ConVal Regional High School?
Answer: “I think probably the most exciting things are the possibilities for the future. Me being new in this role, I’ve already seen how strong this community is, knowing that our students are wonderful and our staff are committed. And this is a really challenging time for everyone. So if everyone is committed, and that’s the spirit and the feeling during this difficult time as we transition to, hopefully, next year not quite looking like this year, that’s exciting.”