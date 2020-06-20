Name: George Tsitsonis
Age: 40
Hometown: Walpole
Family: Wife Sheila Tsitsonis; daughter Mariella, 12, a student at Walpole Elementary School; son Elias, 9, a student at North Walpole School; parents Elias and Lambrini Tsitsonis, of Walpole
Occupation: Manager of Diamond Pizza in Walpole, author and freelance writer covering primarily Greek soccer for a variety of outlets
Education: Fall Mountain Regional High School class of 1997; Bachelor of Science in management from Keene State College
Question: Who should read your new book, “Achieving the Impossible: The Remarkable Story of Greece’s EURO 2004 Victory”?
”People of Greek heritage, I’ve always thought, are people who might be interested in this story, just because of the connection to their background. But I’m kind of hoping that soccer fans will look into it a little bit, and just any sports fans that are looking out for stories of the underdog.”
Question: Why do you enjoy coaching youth soccer?
”I just love being out on the field and seeing kids improve and enjoying the sport. I think the positive reinforcement, especially at the younger ages, is huge, just to get them to want to come out and play the next season. I think that’s when you know you’ve achieved something, is when they start to fall in love with the game and want to keep going with it.”