Age: 43
Hometown: Port Antonio, Jamaica; Keene resident since 2013
Family: Sons Alex Clayton, 16, a student at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass., and Andre Clayton, 22, who works in the food industry in New Jersey; father, Keith Somers, and brother Keino Somers, both of Keene
Occupation: Owner of Yahso Jamaican Grille in Keene
Education: Bachelor of Science in finance from Villanova University in Pennsylvania; MBA from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia
Question: What is your favorite meal served at your restaurant?
Answer: “My favorite meal is a toss-up between the curry goat or the beef oxtail. I like them both with the rice and beans. And those are definitely more authentic. We have lots of other things that are more of a fusion, modern mix.”
Question: Yahso Jamaican Grille’s website lists several common Jamaican phrases. Do you have a favorite?
Answer: “Oh my God, there are so many favorites. The one that always comes to mind, it kind of goes, ‘What don’t kill you make you stronger,’ but it’s said in Jamaican dialect. But it really just means adversity makes you stronger.”