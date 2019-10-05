Name: Ed Burke
Age: 71
Hometown: Born in New York City; Keene resident since 1981
Family: Wife, Kathleen Burke; sons Liam of York, Maine, Sean of Marlborough and Conor of Cambridge, Mass.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of New Hampshire; J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla.
Occupation: Judicial referee on family and juvenile cases in Cheshire County; retired 8th Circuit Court judge in Cheshire County
Side note: Burke’s sister, Susie Burke, is an accomplished singer and entertainer, part of the act of Susie Burke and David Surette, her husband. Isa Burke, Susie’s daughter, is part of the musical group Lula Wiles, a popular act in the Americana genre.
Question: Have you ever been in trouble with the law?
Answer: “I got a speeding ticket in 1971. I paid it.”
Question: Do you watch television shows or read novels about courtroom dramas?
Answer: “Television shows about court cases aren’t realistic because they have to compress it into an hour, everything has to be wrapped up. The reality of the law is that it’s much slower than that. As far as novels, author Scott Turow’s work rings true with lawyers and judges.”