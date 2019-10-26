Name: Dylan Eastman
Age: 40
Hometown: Born in Petaluma, Calif.; moved to Yorktown, Va., where his father was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard, as a toddler; Winchester resident since 2016
Family: Girlfriend, Naomi Risch, of Winchester
Occupation: Owner of contracting firm Eastman Industries LLC, soon to be known as Monadnock Design Studio. He also owns Keene 3-D, which gives virtual tours of real-estate properties.
Education: Bachelor of Science in environmental science from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., in 2001
Hobbies: Photography and “anything outdoors,” such as hiking and camping
Question: What advice would you have for a young contractor?
Answer: “I would recommend that young contractors take business courses, either online or through night classes. Being passionate about the work is only part of the skill set, when upwards of 30 percent of your time may be spent on the business side. Also, don’t be afraid to find a mentor in the community. We have largely lost the tradition of apprenticeship.”
Question: Why do you believe the Monadnock Region has so much untapped potential?
Answer: “The Monadnock Region has untapped potential for its rich history and beautiful buildings that have largely remained undeveloped or torn down. Because we are not on a major interstate system, we haven’t seen large-scale development that would have replaced those structures. A lot of these buildings have only been maintained over the last 100 years and never updated in a way that honors their original architecture. For example, take winter heating costs. They are fairly high here, but many of the buildings still have old windows or no insulation. With today’s technology and modern products, we can keep that original architecture while creating a building with lower costs that is better for the environment.”