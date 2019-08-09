Name: Dr. Steven Larmon
Age: 67
Hometown: Born in Buffalo, N.Y.; raised in Olean, N.Y.; Keene resident since 1990
Family: Wife, Jane Larmon; daughter, Annie Larmon, a writer, of New York City; son, Jay Larmon, a pediatrician, of Portland, Maine; and daughter, Jeannie Teachout, an archaeologist, of Missoula, Mont.
Occupation: Oncologist
Education: Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a minor in French from Dartmouth College in Hanover; medical degree from Columbia University in New York City
Side notes:
* In 1958, Steve Larmon and his family were given their own personal tour of the White House by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. “He took the time to be with us; I recall him being a very nice man.”
* While a medical student at Columbia University, he spotted a woman in a hospital hallway who appeared to be lost. He asked if he could help her and showed her to the office where she needed to be. It was actress Katharine Hepburn; she was there being treated for Parkinson’s.
* Up at Dartmouth, while he was a medical resident, one of his colleagues mentioned there was a man out in the waiting room who looked amazingly like Charles Bronson. “Sure,” I said to myself, “Charles Bronson.” Larmon went out to see him and noted he really did look like the legendary tough-guy actor. That's because it was Bronson, who at the time had a home in the area. The actor was there with his wife, actress Jill Ireland, and their daughter, who was suffering from the flu. And yes, Larmon says, Bronson looked as tough as the characters he portrayed in the movies.