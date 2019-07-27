At a glance
Name: Dr. Louis Josephson
Age: 57
Hometown: Born and raised in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City; Chesterfield resident
since 2016
Family: Wife, Sandra Josephson; son Oliver Josephson of Los Angeles and daughter Phoebe Josephson, a senior at Barnard College in
New York City
Occupation: President and chief executive officer of the Brattleboro Retreat; former president and CEO of Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services in Los Angeles; also formerly served as president and CEO of Riverbend Community Mental Health in Concord
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Tufts University in Massachusetts; Master of Social Work from Columbia University in New York City; doctorate in
clinical social work, New York University
Side note: In 2001, Josephson was working as the assistant commissioner for the Office of Child and Adolescent Services, a branch of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. His office was near the World Trade Center when it was destroyed on Sept. 11. He recalls that city officials gathered on the docks of New York Harbor, and a Navy officer approached him, saying they had a ship ready for him. “I didn’t know what he was talking about; I was just this young guy. What he meant was they had a hospital ship ready to take on patients.”
Question: If you had a wish list of what’s most needed in mental health care, and could get the money, what would it be?
Answer: “A stabilization unit for mentally ill patients where we could get them out of the emergency rooms and into a psychiatric hospital for 48 to 72 hours. Also, assisted living facilities for people with chronic behavioral health issues. These people are fully functional, but they need to be checked on, they need to be taking their medicine.”