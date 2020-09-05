Age: 32
Hometown: Mumbai, India; Keene resident since 2019
Family: Wife, Neha Varma
Occupation: Infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene
Education: Rajarsee Chhatrapati Shahy Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur, India; Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Seth Gordhandas Sunnderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai
Hobbies: Training his 3-month-old golden doodle, Elsa
Question: What advice do you have for someone wishing to get into the medical field?
Answer: ”I think that first and foremost, and probably the most important advice I would have, is get into it if you really like it. The reason I say that is I have had a lot of parents saying, ‘OK, our kid is interested, but not sure,’ and my point is if I look back on the years that I have spent just training myself to get to this position — and don’t get me wrong, I don’t [regret] any of that — but it is an investment ... It’s going to be a minimum of 10 to 11 years, come what may. So I feel what starts taking a toll on certain individuals is seeing your peers who might choose other fields, who get into the market early and get a job and start earning money and at times that can be detrimental to your confidence. The key is to truly be interested in it, and bills don’t matter ... you have to enjoy what you do every day or otherwise it is a disservice to your patients.”