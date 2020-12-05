Age: 47
Hometown: Family is from South Williamstown, Mass.; spent early childhood in Washington, D.C.; moved to Brattleboro in 2005
Family: Husband, Tim Whitney; daughters Ava Whitney, 15, and Carmen Whitney, 13
Occupation: Writer, editor and yoga teacher
Education: Bachelor’s in English and creative writing from Dartmouth College; Master’s in English literature from Oxford University in the United Kingdom; studied at the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina
Hobbies: Running, gardening, paddle-boarding, nordic skiing, yoga
Community involvement: Poetry committee for the Brattleboro Literary Festival; founding member of the Women’s Action Team; member of the Brattleboro Outing Club and Out in the Open; co-founder of Dartmouth Community Against Gender Harassment and Sexual Violence; former cross country running and skiing coach at the Academy School, The Grammar School, the Putney School, and Brattleboro Union High School
Question: What advice do you have for aspiring poets and writers?
Answer: “Be gentle with yourself and generous with other writers, find a community where you can share your work, and know it’s never too late to bring a book into the world.”
Question: What book, poem or other piece of writing has been helping you get through the pandemic?
Answer: “Postcolonial Love Poem” by Natalie Diaz