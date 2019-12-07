Name: Deborah “Debbie” Hutchings
Age: 63
Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.; Walpole resident since 2005
Family: Husband, Stanley Hutchings
Education: B.S. in mathematics from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass.
Occupation: Retired IT technical team lead for Prudential Financial and IBM
Hobbies: Volunteering at The Community Kitchen and Monadnock Covenant Church, both in Keene; walking with her “Walpole Walkers” group
Question: Why is volunteerism important for a community?
Answer: “Volunteerism is important for the community because most nonprofits don’t have the financial resources to hire all the people who are needed to fulfill their mission. Volunteers enable missions to happen, and volunteers are the connection between an organization and the community — between the recipients of the organization’s mission and the surrounding society.”