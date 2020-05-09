Name: David Segal

Age: 61

Hometown: Born and raised in Riverhead, Long Island, N.Y.; Keene resident since 1986

Family: Wife, Sheila Barry-Segal; sons, Jarod Segal, a student at Concordia University Ann Arbor in Michigan, and Isaac Segal of Keene

Occupation: Physician assistant at Cheshire Medical Center; retired commander, U.S. Coast Guard

Education: Physician assistant degree, Albany (N.Y.) Medical College

Question: You spent a long time in the Coast Guard. Do you ever get to be on the ocean anymore?

Answer: “Only when I cross it on the (Long) island ferry.”