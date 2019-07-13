Name: David Macy
Age: 57
Hometown: Born and raised in Hudson, Ohio, near Cleveland; Peterborough resident since 1994
Family: Daughter, Rowan Macy, 18, a student at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif.
Occupation: Resident director of The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough
Education: Attended both Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and the Cleveland Institute of Art; received a Master of Science in management and organizational behavior from Antioch University New England
Question: You said that what you learned from your father was to keep an even keel. What did you learn from your mother?
Answer: “I learned a lot about love from my mother.”