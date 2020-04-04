Name: David Harlow
Age: 67
Hometown: Grew up in Wilbraham, Mass.; East Swanzey resident since 2004
Family: Wife, Renee; grown children and stepchildren, Shaina Bendzewicz of Haverhill, Mass., Alyssa Weand of Huntsville, Ala., Andrea Greene of Surry and Steven Montplaisir of Plymouth; six grandchildren, Grace and Drew Greene; Avery and Colby Bendzewicz; Mia Gordon; and Brighton Weand
Occupation: Meals on Wheels driver; former construction worker, who was with Thomas Drilling and Blasting in Spofford for 37 years
Education: Graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Mass.
Question: Even though it’s risky during the outbreak, what keeps you dedicated to Meals on Wheels?
Answer: “I wake up looking forward to going to work. These are great folks ... they have a lot of stories, a lot of history.”