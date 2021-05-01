Age: 66

Hometown: Lifelong Keene resident

Family: Wife, Patricia Campbell, a pediatrician at Cheshire Medical Center

Occupation: Retired last year as clinical coordinator, Cheshire Medical Center

Education: Bachelor of Science, pharmacy, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston; Pharm.D., College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago

Question: As an avid, longtime cyclist, would you describe yourself as competitive?

Answer: “In races where I can do well, I’m very competitive. Like cyclists say, if there’s more than one guy on a bike ride, it’s a race.”