Age: 66
Hometown: Lifelong Keene resident
Family: Wife, Patricia Campbell, a pediatrician at Cheshire Medical Center
Occupation: Retired last year as clinical coordinator, Cheshire Medical Center
Education: Bachelor of Science, pharmacy, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston; Pharm.D., College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago
Question: As an avid, longtime cyclist, would you describe yourself as competitive?
Answer: “In races where I can do well, I’m very competitive. Like cyclists say, if there’s more than one guy on a bike ride, it’s a race.”