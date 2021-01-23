Age: 56
Hometown: Born and raised in Portland, Maine; Keene resident since July
Family: Wife, Beth Aronson, a psychologist and assistant director for clinical operations at The Wellness Center, Keene State College; daughter Katie Aronson, a student at Keene Middle School; adult son (from a previous marriage) Jacob Aronson of Denver
Occupation: Rabbi, Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene
Education: AB, Judaic studies, Brown University in Providence, R.I.; master’s degree in Jewish communal service, Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.; master’s degree in Jewish education from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City; rabbinic ordination, Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Wyncote, Pa.
Side note: He and his wife, Beth, first met in college while both were working internships in Washington, D.C., through Brown University. They fell in love but broke up and ended up marrying others. Years later, when both were divorced, they met up again by happenstance, and were married in 2005.