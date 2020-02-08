Name: Dan White
Age: 47
Hometown: Born in Pensacola, Fla.; Keene resident since the mid-1990s
Family: Wife, Jamie Lynn Judd White; son Jack, 8; daughter, Laurel Minnie, 5
Occupation: Post-production supervisor at Florentine Films in Walpole, where he has worked since 2002
Education: Graduate of Monadnock Regional High School; attended two years of Keene State College
Hobby: White is an inveterate and compulsive collector of old photographs, wherever he can find them. “I never want anything to be lost.”
Question: You’re in the film business. What are your favorite films?
Answer: “You would think that maybe I’d start naming all these fancy French directors, but I like Alfred Hitchcock movies, especially ‘Rear Window.’ I like the ‘Star Wars’ series, Humphrey Bogart in ‘To Have and Have Not.’ I like a good story, and I like to be entertained. I like the ‘Naked Gun’ movies and Jim Carrey. And ‘Office Space.’ ”