Name: Dan Smith
Age: 48
Hometown: Born in Attleboro, Mass.; raised in Mansfield, Mass.; Keene resident since 2019
Family: Wife, Maggie Smith; daughters Hanisi, a student at Keene High School, and Hefrani, a student at Keene Middle School
Occupation: CEO of the Keene Family YMCA; formerly CEO of Cadillac Area YMCA in Michigan; formerly worked for Habitat for Humanity in both Papua New Guinea and Fiji
Education: Bachelor of Arts in theater arts from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y.
Question: From your involvement with Habitat for Humanity, you’ve come in contact with former President Jimmy Carter, a major backer of the program since 1984. Tell us about that.
Answer: “I’ve attended the Sunday School he taught — and might still teach — in Plains, Georgia. He can so well place Christ in a global context. He can make the world smaller in his advocacy for social justice. He practices that in all his actions.”