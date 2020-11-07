Age: 47
Hometown: Born in Gilsum; Surry resident since 1999
Family: Wife, Lisa Munroe, a kindergarten teacher at Fuller Elementary in Keene; daughters Kaitlyn Munroe and Kristen Munroe, both Surry residents and students at Southern New Hampshire University
Occupation: Owner, TSR Racing Products in Gilsum, TSR Driver Training School in Surry and CPM Builders in Surry
Education: Bachelor of Arts in safety and occupational health applied science from Keene State College; Driver Education Preparation Program at Keene State
Question: How did you meet your wife?
Answer: “I fixed her car; I had my own shop in college.”