Age: 56

Hometown: Born in White Plains, N.Y.; raised in both New York and Connecticut; Winchester resident since 1990

Family: Daughters Samantha Thompson Mathur, 29, of Raynham, Mass., and Abigail Thompson, 26, of New York City

Occupation: Real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group in Keene

Education: Attended Keene State College for three years

Question: You’ve amassed thousands of relics from the first half of the 20th century — jukeboxes, radios, phones, antique cars and much more. Do you have a favorite among all these items?

Answer: “Don’t ask that question. They’re all my favorites.”