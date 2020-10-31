Age: 56
Hometown: Born in White Plains, N.Y.; raised in both New York and Connecticut; Winchester resident since 1990
Family: Daughters Samantha Thompson Mathur, 29, of Raynham, Mass., and Abigail Thompson, 26, of New York City
Occupation: Real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group in Keene
Education: Attended Keene State College for three years
Question: You’ve amassed thousands of relics from the first half of the 20th century — jukeboxes, radios, phones, antique cars and much more. Do you have a favorite among all these items?
Answer: “Don’t ask that question. They’re all my favorites.”