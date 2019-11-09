Name: D. Chris McLaughlin
Age: 61
Hometown: Raised in Ithaca, N.Y.; lives in Westmoreland
Family: Wife, Katherine; children, Max, 23, and Sophie, 20
Occupation: Cheshire County attorney
Education: Bachelor’s in sociology from Dartmouth College in Hanover in 1982; J.D. from the Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1988
Hobbies: Golfing, mountain biking and ice hockey
Question: What did the Miracle on Ice mean to you as someone who played against those guys?
Answer: “I kind of knew — having played with a lot of the people involved [in the Miracle on Ice] — what a big deal it was,” McLaughlin said. “That year, we played the Swedish Olympic team because they were coming over to get ready for the Olympic games, so we played them in a game, and it was a team of men. We had a good team that year. We went to the Frozen Four. But that team was a team of men, full beards, and some really good players. And I think they beat us like 15-2 or something. So I knew how talented the Russian and Swedish teams were, and to see what essentially a bunch of college kids did against them was pretty impressive.”