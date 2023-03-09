Hometown: Grew up in Oakland, Calif.; Keene resident since 2020
Family: Parents Stephanie and Jim of Piedmont, Calif.; sister Olivia, 39, of Oakland; 2-year old dog, Xena, a mountain cur/coonhound mix
Occupation: User-experience and user-interface designer at Mobile Health; art director, assistant director and graphic designer for the film “Unpacking”
Hobbies: Crafting, painting, drawing, paddle boarding, snowboarding and hiking
Question: How would you describe the transition from living in California to Keene?
Answer: “It’s funny because most Californians assume New Hampshire is like Vermont. ... I connected so much with Keene specifically because I saw a lot of the Bay Area in this town, although in a much smaller context. I love that. You have access to all kinds of resources in art in Oakland and so I wanted to look for a place where I could feel like I still had that creative community. Keene had everything I wanted.”
