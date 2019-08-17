Name: Celia Rabinowitz
Age: 62
Hometown: Mount Kisco, N.Y.; moved to Keene in 2014
Family: Father, Jerry (deceased); mother, Alice; twin sister Sima Rabinowitz, 62, sister Rachel Macke, 58, and brother Jonah Rabinowitz, 55
Occupation: Dean of the Mason Library at Keene State and interim co-director of the college’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for the 2019-20 year
Education: Bachelor’s in classics and religious studies from Beloit College in Wisconsin in 1979; master’s in religious studies from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1982; Ph.D. in historical theology from Fordham University in New York City in 1989; master’s in library studies from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1992
Hobbies: Reading, running, and caring for her pets
Question: What’s the value of studying religion?
“It’s interesting. When people sort of let their guard down, and think about studying religion in a way that’s academic — I mean that’s the other thing: What I did, and the way I taught later on, is the academic study of religion. We’re not teaching people how to be religious, we’re not teaching people whether they should be religious; we’re really talking about and teaching about how religions develop, and what religious ideas are, and what religious doctrines are, and how they connect with one another, and where they’re similar, where they’re not similar.”