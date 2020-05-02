Name: Ceara Comeau
Age: 27
Hometown: Acworth; Walpole resident since 2018
Family: Husband, Jeffrey Rosello; parents, John and Charlotte Comeau of Acworth
Occupation: Front-end supervisor at Ocean State Job Lot in Walpole
Education: Bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla; graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School
Hobbies: Writing and genealogical research on her family
Question: What advice would you have for someone who wants to try writing a novel?
Answer: “I would say, ‘Read, read, read, read.’ I actually never really did any extra schooling for writing, so I am mostly self-taught, and I learn by reading a lot. Read for writing styles, don’t read them just for the stories. Read them to study the artist behind it. Make reading a way of studying, I guess, and then dabble [in writing] a little bit. And don’t expect it to be perfect the first time because it absolutely won’t be.”