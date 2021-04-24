Age: 30
Hometown: Keene, where she currently lives after moving back from California two years ago.
Family: Boyfriend Patrick Yardley, and his three sons Liam, Dylan and Griffin
Occupation: Owner of Loft Forty-Seven Salon in Keene
Education: Keene Beauty Academy, along with many other beauty classes.
Question: What advice do you have for someone who wants to become a cosmetologist?
Answer: “I would say practice makes perfect. You aren’t going to be a celebrity stylist overnight. And definitely just always continue to learn and seek out education ... we’re definitely capable of driving to Boston for a class, or taking online classes, and learning new techniques all the time. I think it’s really about staying current and keeping up to date, because you don’t want to lose your clientele to someone down the street who knows how to do whatever your clients are wanting, and you don’t.”