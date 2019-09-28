At a glance
Name: Bonnie Martino
Age: 71
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.; raised in North Haven, Conn.; Swanzey resident since 1992
Family: Husband, David Martino; two sons, Matthew Chapman and Adam Martino; two daughters, Heather Chapman and Tres Chapman. They are also raising their grand-daughter, Karina Dear.
Occupation: Retired; formerly worked at Walmart and Whispering Pines Rehabilitation Center in Sullivan (no longer in existence), and formerly owned Scotty’s Camera Shop in Keene (no longer in existence)
Side note: For those interested in spiritualism, Martino recommends attending meetings of the Cycles of Spirit, held at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month in the parish hall of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church on Washington Street. Website: www.cyclesofspirit.org. (It is not affiliated with the KUUC).