Age: 82
Hometown: Born and raised in Springfield, Mass.; Spofford resident since 1991, with other residences in Longmeadow, Mass., and Punta Gorda, Fla.
Family: Wife, Nancy, a psychologist; sons William Knaus II, a plastic surgeon at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, and Robert Knaus, an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, one of three National Nuclear Security Administration research and development laboratories in the United States
Occupation: Clinical psychologist and researcher; author of 25 books, most of them in the self-help genre
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology, American International College, Springfield, Mass.; Master of Arts in psychology, Springfield College; doctorate from the University of Tennessee, with a concentration in clinical and educational psychology