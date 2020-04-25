Name: Bill James
Age: 69
Hometown: West Chester, Pa.; Keene resident since 2013
Family: Wife, Sally James, an artist; sons Michael of Wilmington, Del., Andy of West Chester, Pa., Adam of Philadelphia and Evan of Denver
Occupation: Chief executive officer, RiverMead retirement community in Peterborough, since 2013
Education: Associate’s degree in business from Brandywine College in Delaware (now part of Widener University of Chester, Pa.); Bachelor of Science in agriculture from Pennsylvania State University
Side note: James sports quite a magnificent white mustache, a trademark feature. He says there’s a story behind it.
In 1968, when he was a senior in high school, the rule was no facial hair for students. In protest, he and his male classmates grew mustaches. They were told that if they didn’t shave, they wouldn’t graduate. So they shaved them. But, immediately following graduation, he grew one again. “I’ve had a mustache since June of 1968.”