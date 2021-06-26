Age: 42
Hometown: Born and raised in Swanzey; Keene resident since 2006
Family: Wife, Gia Farina, program manager for Meals on Wheels at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene
Occupation: Incoming chief executive officer, Southwestern Community Services, a social service agency that serves residents in Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Daniels has worked for SCS since she was 22.
Education: Graduate of Monadnock Regional High School; Bachelor of Arts in human services, Franklin Pierce
Side note: Daniels and Farina are caretakers of three dogs and two cats, all rescue pets. “We love animals and have a special place in our hearts for the Monadnock Humane Society, the Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan and the Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue in Alstead,” Daniels says.