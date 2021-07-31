Age: 36
Hometown: Born in Ocala, Fla.; grew up in several states due to his parents’ careers before moving to Windham, Maine, in high school; Keene resident since June
Family: Wife, Liz; parents Charlie and Dawn White of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant superintendent, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29; adjunct professor of education at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt.
Education: Bachelor of science in physical education and a master of science in K-12 school leadership from St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish; doctorate of education from New England College in Henniker
Question: What are your first impressions living in the Monadnock Region?
Answer: “It’s quintessential New England living. When we decided we wanted to move to New Hampshire, this was exactly the reason — for the neighborhoods, the communities, the individual town traditions and uniqueness. That’s how I would describe it. It’s a picturesque New England city.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to about your first school year in SAU 29?
Answer: “Honestly, meeting everyone, seeing the kids, building relationships with the staff, the community. I’m really looking forward to a year of building relationships and getting to know all the things that make Keene and all of the towns unique and desirable. Which, it is desirable. Like I said, that was the main reason we moved to Keene is that we really wanted to lay down roots in a quintessential New England town.”