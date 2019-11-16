Name: Barbara and David Bohannon
Age: 80 (Barbara) and 83 (David)
Hometown: Keene; Barbara was born and raised in the city; David was born in Winchester, Mass., and moved here as a child.
Family: Children Peter Bohannon, Deborah Mullen, Sarah Pannell, Suzannah McCarthy and Andrew Bohannon; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way
Occupation: Election officials in Ward 4; retired tutor in the Keene School District (Barbara) and retired service technician with Kingsbury Corp. (David)
Question: How would you describe your roles in elections?
Answer: Barbara: “The moderator runs the election. She’s the head. … The moderator oversees everything, makes sure that everything is being done by the book. We go to a lot of meetings. And just kind of oversee the election, make sure everything’s going well and everybody’s doing their job.”
David: “Selectman’s job is picking the spot [for the polling place]. Which we don’t have too much of a selection here, Ward 4 or anywhere in the city, as far as that goes. We’re very short on spaces. That’s why we’re in [Symonds School]. … And then take care of the signage, get that all up … and keeping track of the machine, making sure there’s nothing tampered with on that. … Just making sure that everything is in order for the people that come in. You want to make it as pleasant as possible for people that are coming in.”