Hometown: Grew up in Swanzey, where she still lives today
Family: Husband, Josh Guion; sons Cooper, 4, and Owen, 2; parents, Bob and Mary Lefebvre, of Swanzey; brother Jake Lefebvre of South Carolina; cousin Elena Farrar of Keene
Occupation: Self-published author, namely of children's picture books; formerly a full-time accountant at various firms in the region; now works part-time at Rust & Co. CPAs of Swanzey
Hobbies: Reading, golfing, riding horses, field hockey, softball and snowmobiling (most of which Guion said she hasn't had time for while raising her children)
Question: What's the most challenging obstacle you've run into as a self-published author?
Answer: "In self-publishing, it's finding trustworthy people. When you want to send your book to someone online who volunteers to read it before it gets published, you have to trust that they're not going to just pirate itor put it up on sites. It's very stressful to hand over your work to that unknown person.
Question: Are there other works you've written beyond your children's picture books and memoir on in-vitro fertilization?
Answer: "I quit [accounting work] full-time after last tax season and have been home writing since. It's under a pen name but I actually write full-length novels as well; ... they're like [romantic comedies] and happy-go-lucky stories. ... The series I have now is a series of sports romances where it's like feel-good [stories] but empowered women, not your typical beach-readstuff."
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
