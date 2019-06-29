Name: Annie Card
Age: 57
Hometown: Born and raised in West Haven, Conn.; Peterborough resident since 1984, save for two years in Pass Christian, Miss., from 2005 to 2007
Family: Partner, Heather McKernan
Occupation: Owner/manager of Hilltop Golf Course in Peterborough; owner of Annie Card Creatives Services
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and photography from Boston University
Hobbies: Hiking, bicycling, tennis, reading and cooking
Fun fact: As the seventh of 10 children, the home in which Card grew up had quite a few bunk beds. “We had one car,” she says.
Question: You enjoy reading biographies. Is there one you’d recommend?
Answer: “Andrew Wyeth: A Secret Life” by Richard Meryman.