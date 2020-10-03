Age: 63
Hometown: Brattleboro, where she was born and raised
Family: Stepson Adrian Eames of Rutland, Vt.; son Andy Eames (deceased) and daughter Elena Eames of East Templeton, Mass.; siblings Spero Latchis of Portland, Maine, Charles Latchis of Concord, N.H., and Marybeth Latchis of Hanover, N.H.
Occupation: 2016 to present, general manager of Strolling of the Heifers, the name of both the organization and the signature annual event in downtown Brattleboro, dedicated to the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship among local farmers; 1986 to 2016, 30-year career in the beer marketing and distribution business, including founding a company to be the sole distributor for Xingu Beer in the United States
Education: St. Paul’s School in Concord; Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Vermont in Burlington; paralegal certificate from Woodbury College in Montpelier, Vt., now merged with Champlain College in Burlington.
Question: You come from a family with a long and successful heritage of entrepreneurial enterprises in Brattleboro, including yourself. To what do you attribute that?
Answer: “It’s in the Greeks’ genes.”