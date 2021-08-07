Name: Ann Bergeron

Age: 70

Hometown: Lifelong resident of Keene, with the exception of when her then-husband was in the military

Family: Daughter Angel Jackson of Winchester

Occupation: Owner, Ann’s Studio of Dance in Keene; dance instructor for 57 years, since she was 13

Education: Keene High School; certified by the Dance Masters of America in ballet, tap and jazz dancing

Side note: Bergeron is anxiously waiting to see the December release of the new remake of the iconic 1961 musical “West Side Story,” which captured the world’s — and her — attention then with fantastic ballet choreography and world-class dancing.