Name: Ann Bergeron
Age: 70
Hometown: Lifelong resident of Keene, with the exception of when her then-husband was in the military
Family: Daughter Angel Jackson of Winchester
Occupation: Owner, Ann’s Studio of Dance in Keene; dance instructor for 57 years, since she was 13
Education: Keene High School; certified by the Dance Masters of America in ballet, tap and jazz dancing
Side note: Bergeron is anxiously waiting to see the December release of the new remake of the iconic 1961 musical “West Side Story,” which captured the world’s — and her — attention then with fantastic ballet choreography and world-class dancing.