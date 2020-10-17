Age: 73
Hometown: Born in Hartford, Conn., and raised in Manchester, Conn.; Keene resident since 2000
Family: Husband, James Thomas “Tom” Weldon
Occupation: Executive director of the Horatio Colony House Museum and Nature Preserve, retiring at the end of October
Education: Bachelor of Arts in art history from Regis College in Weston, Mass.
Question: How did you become interested in history and museum work?
Answer: ”It actually took me a long time to get involved with the museum world, as far as a career. I did major in art history. I was brought up in 19th-century houses with lots of antiques, and I was always, always fascinated by historic architecture. ... And I was always interested in cultural history, which encompasses how people lived in different time periods and how they lived in these houses. So, I did a lot of reading for my own education and expansion of that knowledge.”
Question: What are some of your plans for retirement?
“We’re moving to our house out in Acworth. My husband and I are big gardeners — he does the vegetable gardens, and I do the flower and herb gardens — so we have those to keep us busy. I’m a visual artist, so I’m going to have more time to devote to my painting. I’m a musician, so I’ll be able to play music more.”