Name: Andrew Cooke

Age: 58

Hometown: Born in Rochester, N.Y., and raised in Ithaca; Keene resident from 1993 to 1998; Troy resident from 1998 to 2005, when he moved back to Keene

Family: Wife, Pamela; daughter Frances, a junior at the University of New Hampshire

Occupation: Veterinarian and owner of Keep ’em Healthy Veterinary Clinic in Troy

Education: Bachelor of Science in animal sciences from Cornell University; doctor of veterinary medicine from Tufts University

Question: In your years as a veterinarian, what have you learned about people?

Answer: “People who love animals are almost always good people.”