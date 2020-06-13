Name: Andrew Cooke
Age: 58
Hometown: Born in Rochester, N.Y., and raised in Ithaca; Keene resident from 1993 to 1998; Troy resident from 1998 to 2005, when he moved back to Keene
Family: Wife, Pamela; daughter Frances, a junior at the University of New Hampshire
Occupation: Veterinarian and owner of Keep ’em Healthy Veterinary Clinic in Troy
Education: Bachelor of Science in animal sciences from Cornell University; doctor of veterinary medicine from Tufts University
Question: In your years as a veterinarian, what have you learned about people?
Answer: “People who love animals are almost always good people.”