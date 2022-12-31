Artist and cosmetologist Alicia Berntsen, shown Thursday afternoon in her apartment in Keene, said she believes art should be accessible to everyone and participates in “art drops” around Keene. She notifies community members on social media when she leaves a painting somewhere in town, with a few clues on where to find it.
Hometown: Born in Manchester and grew up in Londonderry until 2004; lived in Michigan until around 2015, then lived in Maine, Manchester and Derry; Keene resident since 2021
Family: Husband, Joshua Berntsen (formerly Michaud), who took Alicia’s last name upon marriage; father, Christopher Berntsen (deceased) and mother, Susan Berntsen, of Keene; brother Christopher Berntsen
Occupation: Cosmetologist at Heaven Hair Gallery Salon in Keene
Pet: Zeppelin, 3, who Alicia describes as a shepadoodle American bulldog mix who serves as her emotional support dog
Question: What’s your preferred artistic medium and tools to use?
Answer: “Literally anything that makes color. The only thing I don’t use is crepe [paper] and oil pastels. I’ve seen people create these amazing elaborate things with them, but I just don’t like using them. A lot of the time if you see my paintings, you see a lot of finger-like motions, because I’ll start with one thing like my paints and will go to another. In a lot of my artwork, it’ll transition from acrylic to oil with some alcohol ink. Anything that creates color.”
