At a glance
Name: Alan Edward Bell
Age: 56
Hometown: Los Angeles; moved to
Westmoreland this year
Family: Wife, Kristin; sons, Diego, 19, Harlan,
10, and Forest, 4
Occupation: Feature film editor
Education: Autodidact
Hobbies: Silversmithing, mountain biking
Question: What is one film you recommend
everyone see, and why?
Answer: “If everyone was going to see one film that I have worked on and only one then that would have to be ‘(500) Days of Summer.’ I think it’s a fun movie and it serves as a real testament to what editing can do for story. It was also tons of fun to work on.”