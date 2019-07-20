At a glance

Name: Alan Edward Bell

Age: 56

Hometown: Los Angeles; moved to

Westmoreland this year

Family: Wife, Kristin; sons, Diego, 19, Harlan,

10, and Forest, 4

Occupation: Feature film editor

Education: Autodidact

Hobbies: Silversmithing, mountain biking

Question: What is one film you recommend

everyone see, and why?

Answer: “If everyone was going to see one film that I have worked on and only one then that would have to be ‘(500) Days of Summer.’ I think it’s a fun movie and it serves as a real testament to what editing can do for story. It was also tons of fun to work on.”

