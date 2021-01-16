Age: 38
Hometown: Fitzwilliam
Family: Husband, Christopher Stefanko; sons Jaxson, 6, Thatcher, 4, and Magnus, 3
Occupation: Owner of The Finnish Mama bakery (www.finnishmama.com), which she operates from her home in Fitzwilliam; former middle school aide in Nantucket, Mass.
Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Saint Anselm College; Master of Education, Antioch University New England
Affiliations: Former chairwoman and current alternate member of the Fitzwilliam Economic Committee; volunteer at Helping Hand Center food pantry in Troy; 2019 Great Finnish Bread Bakeoff champion
Question: Where do you see your business in five years?
Answer: “The title that I’ve given it is ‘Bring a Little Finland to Fitzwilliam.’ One of the things that I’d like to do is eventually have something to sell my bread [at home]. But we also have a vision of building a sauna, having other things that are traditional and ... it’s pretty much a pipe dream right now, but bringing some sort of animal [to] the land that comes from Finland.”