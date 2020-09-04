Ashley Guion clearly enjoys helping people. In addition to her accounting job and heavy involvement in the Keene Young Professionals Network, the 29-year-old Swanzey, New Hampshire, native volunteers at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene, New Hampshire, which she described as a hub of advisors providing general business advice.
“I think anything we can do to boost the economy in the area,” she says, “you’re supporting a family, your neighbor. It all comes back around in one way or another.”
Guion is a senior accountant at Nathan Wechsler & Company in Keene, which bought the firm she worked for right after college. She was hired at the company about two years ago.
“So I’m working with all the clients I did before, which is super awesome,” she says. “It was kind of a little reunion.”
While the job can admittedly be stressful at times, Guion also described it as “wicked” rewarding. Her position entails accounting, compliance, financial statement preparation, income tax return preparation and special projects. She says she works with a lot of local business owners and enjoys giving them tangible advice to make their lives better.
“It keeps you on your toes,” she notes.
Guion serves on the company’s futures committee, which looks at making improvements within the workplace with the goal of retaining employees. She says the industry sees a lot of turnover due to the stress factor. Guion is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. For the latter, she serves on a golf committee that helps put on the state’s only all-female golf tournament for CPAs and other business professionals.
Guion coached middle school field hockey for Monadnock Regional Middle-High School (she played field hockey there when she attended the school) and then JV in 2017 before taking a break when she was pregnant the following year. She took another year to be with her 1-year-old son the next season, but she hopes to get back into coaching eventually. Guion says she loves it, and she feels she made an impact with the middle school team because of the drastic improvements in skill-building in that age group.
About two years ago, Guion helped start the annual Keene Young Professionals Network Kickball Tournament. She is very active in the young professionals’ group, a program of the Hannah Grimes Center in which she serves as the treasurer and education chair.
“Our mission is to provide opportunities for people to meet and do things together and ... integrate themselves into the community in an effort to revitalize this community and not make it as aged,” she says.
The group started a series of classes about two years ago called “Adulting 101,” with the first class being “Taxes 101.” Naturally, Guion ran that class. She helps coordinate the classes, finding speakers and those who might want to attend.
Guion says she plans to stay in her Swanzey community and get more involved, and anticipates attending PTA and school board meetings as her son gets older. T
Chris Mays writes from South Newfane, Vermont.