Major League Baseball’s new rules have already had a noticeable impact on the sport, both in the look and feel of the games and on the scoreboard. The new rules should be familiar by now: A pitch clock was implemented to speed up games. Teams are required to put two infielders on either side of second base, all but eliminating the shift. To improve player safety, the size of the bases has increased, which has not only helped increase the rate of stolen bases but the efficiency of that tactic as well.

The net result from all these changes, at least so far, has been an increase in offense across the board, a phenomenon the likes of which we haven’t seen in 14 years. The offensive burst has been particularly acute in the first inning, when teams are scoring more runs than usual, which means late-arriving fans could be left behind.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.